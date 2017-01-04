Natural selection is a rigorous master, demanding tough choices and efficiency of all living organisms. Even when things are good and the living is easy, trade-offs are required.
For example, as a microbe is enjoying a nutritionally replete buffet, it begins to grow, laying the groundwork for proteins that will build biomolecular scaffolds and ultimately generate a new cell through replication. But as quickly as this process begins – as DNA is transcribed into the RNA that will serve as …
If you believe everything you see, you are unwise to lower your defenses! You will find that it is you who are mistaken… about a great many things. IT’S A TRAP! Now, witness the power of this Illusion:
The Star Wars Scroll Illusion.
“The Star Wars Scroll Illusion is a dynamic version of the Leaning Tower Illusion. When two copies of a Star-Wars-like scrolling text are placed side by side (with separate vanishing points), the two scrolls appear to head in different directions even tho …
Technology pundits say 2017 will be the year of artificial intelligence (similar predictions were made about 2016), but news from the Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company may be a harbinger of what’s to come.
In the final week of December, Fukoku Mutual announced plans to replace 34 claim workers with IBM’s Watson Explorer starting this month. The Watson artificial intelligence system will be tasked with reading medical documents and determining payouts based on a person’s injuries, …
The pain of rejection is one that every scientist has felt: but what happens to papers after they’re declined by a journal?
In a new study, researchers Earnshaw et al. traced the fate of almost 1,000 manuscripts which had been submitted to and rejected by ear, nose and throat journal Clinical Otolaryngology between 2011 to 2013.
To find out if the rejected papers had eventually appeared elsewhere, Earnshaw et al. searched PubMed and Google Scholar for published papers with titles a …
To the 78 organs that make up the human body, a group of scientists says we should add one more: the mesentery.
Located in our abdominal cavity, the mesentery is a belt of tissue that holds our intestines in place. While anatomists knew it was there, it was always thought to be composed of several different segments, as opposed to being one single structure. This knocked it out of contention for organ status, as our bodily organs must be continuous, as well as provide some vital function …
Sure, the human brain is a big deal, literally. But if you put the average human in a primate family reunion photo op that included our nearest living relatives, such as chimpanzees, bonobos and gorillas, and told all of them to smile wide for the camera, one thing would be very apparent: when it comes to teeth, man, we puny humans are total lightweights.
For a long time, it’s been assumed that as our brains got bigger and more bodacious, our teeth shrank proportionately. Who needs a gia …
For the first time, researchers have been able to peer into fossilized dinosaur eggs at such a crazyfine resolution that they’ve spotted growth lines on the embryo-dino teeth. The marks, called von Ebner lines, tell a surprising story that may help to explain why non-avian dinosaurs were wiped out some 66 million years ago.
Published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the research focused on well-preserved fossilized eggs from two species of dinosaur: Proto …
What’s in a date? Strictly speaking, New Year’s Day is just an arbitrary flip of the calendar, but it can also be a cathartic time of reflection and renewal. So it is with one of the most extraordinary dates in the history of science, January 1, 1925. You could describe it as a day when nothing remarkable happened, just the routine reading of a paper at a scientific conference. Or you could recognize it as the birthday of modern cosmology–the moment when humankind discovered the universe as …
If you’ve ever gone on an overnight field trip, you know that kids tend to go wild when they’re away from home. According to this study, that effect holds when people travel abroad — and it’s not just students. These researchers show that people of all ages tend to display more “immoral behavior” (think, drinking and promiscuity) when traveling abroad. They conclude that this effect is due to increased moral relativism (the belief that morality is not absolute): “As individuals are expo …